'This is a human thing': Buffalo Bills fans donate to Kansas City after shooting at Super Bowl rally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since Wednesday's shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally, donations have been pouring into Mercy's Children Hospital in Kansas City, including from Buffalo Bills fans.

Bills fans have donated hundreds of dollars to the hospital.

"Football doesn’t matter, sports don’t matter, this is a human thing," said Bills Fan of the Year Nominee, Del Reid. "You see someone hurting, and you want to help so here's an opportunity to help people."

The children's hospital has treated 12 patients since Wednesday's shooting. Nine of those 12 patients were injured by gunshots.

7 News' sister station in Kansas City, KSHB, reports that all children and teen patients are expected to recover. As of Thursday afternoon, three patients remain hospitalized.

Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan died in the shooting and more than 20 people were injured.