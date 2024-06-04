‘This is a city problem:’ Reaction to three men shot in Elmwood shooting 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Workers at some businesses like Mister Goodbar are disappointed by the shooting that took place at 2:30 Saturday morning on Elmwood Avenue right near their bar and other businesses.

A worker of Goodbar is calling for the city to step in.

“Yes, I'm very upset. I'm upset for the neighbors and customers,” says a worker. “This is a city problem though. It happened here, but this is all throughout the city. It’s just simply too many guns and the cops are overwhelmed, but there are too many people out there with guns.”

Buffalo Police say three men in their early 20s were shot outside during an alleged altercation.

They were taken to ECMC for non-life-threatening injuries.

“It's just a random act of violence that seems to be happening more and more places that you don’t expect it to happen,” says a resident. “Especially here most people come here to have fun and it’s peaceful.”

Others say this act of gun violence is happening to everyone in Buffalo.

“I hear people hollering about oh no a shooting on Elmwood, then you have a shooting on Hertel, then on Main Street and you have several on the East Side,” says Annatte Kemp. “It doesn't matter where the shooting is. The problem is gun control that is the deal. if we had gun control we can control what’s going on.”

A worker from "Every Person Influences Children" an organization that creates a safe environment for families and children says it’s not just the gun violence that needs to be resolved.

“We have a people problem in the world. Yes, if you get this weapon in your hand there’s a very likely chance that someone is going to use that in the wrong way,” says Anthony Pierce, a program coordinator. “And it’s not only mental illness, it has to do with their upbringing and their past.”

Buffalo Police are still investigating this incident.

