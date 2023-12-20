'This has exceeded all my expectations': First-ever 'Grinchmas' held at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at one school in Buffalo came together for a unique Christmas celebration.

The first-ever "Grinchmas" was celebrated at McKinley High School on Tuesday.

The family-friendly event featured a JV and Varsity boys basketball game. Plus, a raffle for the students.

Students who attended were automatically entered to win prizes like a 55-inch TV, an Xbox, or even a PS5.

Kids who wore Grinch-themed attire had a better chance of winning a raffle item.

"This has exceeded all my expectations. The donations have been very gracious," said coach John Kelley. "I'm really grateful for all the businesses and everybody that donated to the school."