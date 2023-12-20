Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'This has exceeded all my expectations': First-ever 'Grinchmas' held at McKinley High School

The first-ever "Grinchmas" was celebrated at McKinley High School on Tuesday. The family-friendly event featured a JV and Varsity boys basketball game. Plus, a raffle for the students.
Posted at 4:41 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 16:41:09-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at one school in Buffalo came together for a unique Christmas celebration.

The first-ever "Grinchmas" was celebrated at McKinley High School on Tuesday.

The family-friendly event featured a JV and Varsity boys basketball game. Plus, a raffle for the students.

Students who attended were automatically entered to win prizes like a 55-inch TV, an Xbox, or even a PS5.

Kids who wore Grinch-themed attire had a better chance of winning a raffle item.

"This has exceeded all my expectations. The donations have been very gracious," said coach John Kelley. "I'm really grateful for all the businesses and everybody that donated to the school."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!