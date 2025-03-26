'This community sells itself': What's attracting big stars like Mario Lopez and others to the Queen City?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It looks like Buffalo is the place to be lately! Our city is becoming a hot spot for movie productions and popular TV shows.

Actor Mario Lopez is getting a true taste of our fine city. The Saved by the Bell alum is in Buffalo, filming a Christmas movie. He posted numerous videos on Instagram from locations throughout WNY. He even poked fun at the wintry weather we've had this week.

"Yo, Buffalo, I love you, but I don't know if anyone's told you all, but it's officially spring," he said in one post.

In another post, he said, "Buffalo is no joke. It's like 29, 30 degrees."

Lopez and the crew also enjoyed some of our hot spots after work.

He posted another video on his Instagram from Bar-Bill Tuesday night, saying, "We're out here celebrating."

Buffalo Film Commissioner Tim Clark said when it comes to hot spots for filming shows and movies, the Queen City is king right now.

Clark said there are currently two movies being filmed here.

"Hallmark is here, they're in week two of a three-week shoot," Clark said. "Mario is in week one of a three-week shoot."

Clark said this is only the beginning of big things for Buffalo as this is the eighth movie this year so far, three of which are Christmas movies.

"If you look at Western New York it makes sense, right?" said Clark. "To have the snow and the cold weather. It's snowing right now, and I think that's what Mario's people saw. This community sells itself."

HGTV is also sold on filming in Western New York as a new episode of House Hunters, filmed in and around Amherst, will air nationally on Saturday.

Real Estate Agent Jon Carvallo with Keller Williams is part of the show called "Back in Buffalo," he said Zillow ranked Buffalo as America's hottest market not only in 2024 but also in 2025.

Lopez agrees that Buffalo is the place to be, saying on Instagram, "Buffalo has been great so far, so we're good to go. Stay tuned."