Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Niagara Falls

Jenny Kane/AP
A convenience store employee grabs a Powerball lottery ticket for a customer on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, in Portland, Ore.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Check those tickets! Eight third-prize winning tickets for the December 24 Powerball drawing were sold in New York, according to the New York Lottery. That includes at 7-Eleven, located at 8505 Niagara Falls Boulevard, in Niagara Falls.

All tickets are worth $50,000.

The other seven locations where third-prize tickets were sold are:

  • Tops: 5335 W Genesee Street, Camillus
  • Cortlandt Farms Cafe: 96 Oregon Road, Cortlandt Manor
  • 7-Eleven: 811 Waverly Avenue, Holtsville
  • Islandia Expressway Inc: 1395 Veterans Hwy, Islandia
  • Lido Wines & Spirits Inc: 639 East Park Avenue, Long Beach
  • Gulf: 634 Route 6, Mahopac
  • 7-Eleven: 653 Montauk Highway, Montauk

The winning $1.8 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Arkansas.

Another New Yorker on Long Island is celebrating this Christmas as a LOTTO jackpot winner from Wednesday's drawing. The New York Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $13.9 million was sold at Lovely Cards and Gifts in Hicksville.

