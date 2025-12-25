Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Check those tickets! Eight third-prize winning tickets for the December 24 Powerball drawing were sold in New York, according to the New York Lottery. That includes at 7-Eleven, located at 8505 Niagara Falls Boulevard, in Niagara Falls.
All tickets are worth $50,000.
The other seven locations where third-prize tickets were sold are:
- Tops: 5335 W Genesee Street, Camillus
- Cortlandt Farms Cafe: 96 Oregon Road, Cortlandt Manor
- 7-Eleven: 811 Waverly Avenue, Holtsville
- Islandia Expressway Inc: 1395 Veterans Hwy, Islandia
- Lido Wines & Spirits Inc: 639 East Park Avenue, Long Beach
- Gulf: 634 Route 6, Mahopac
- 7-Eleven: 653 Montauk Highway, Montauk
The winning $1.8 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Arkansas.
Another New Yorker on Long Island is celebrating this Christmas as a LOTTO jackpot winner from Wednesday's drawing. The New York Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $13.9 million was sold at Lovely Cards and Gifts in Hicksville.