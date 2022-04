DEPEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A winning Powerball lottery ticket has been sold in Depew.

The New York Lottery says the third prize-winning ticket is worth worth $250,000.

The ticket was sold at 7-11 on Transit Road in Depew.

The Powerball drawing took Place on April 16th and the winning numbers were as follows:

5-21-32-62-65 and the Powerball is 26.