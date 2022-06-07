Third grade writing project helps get animals adopted

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Third grade students at Windermere Blvd. Elementary got a lesson in persuasive writing through a project with the SPCA of Erie County.

The project was to write a poster from the perspective of animals in need of fostering, adopting and care.

Third grade teacher Amy Mcmahon says she was inspired to teach this project after reading an article in the Washington Post.

“Every child loves animals, so right away, it was easy to get them to do this,” she said. “They had three options- they could research about adopting animals, fostering animals, and how to take care of the animals once they’re adopted.”

On the posters displayed throughout the SPCA, students wrote from the viewpoint of animals, one student writing from the perspective of a cat giving tips “how to keep me healthy” and “how to keep me safe.”

“Hopefully through their writing and their videos, people are encouraged to come adopt,” said Christine Davis, Director of Humane Education with the SPCA of Erie County. “The kids did a wonderful job.”

In addition to displaying their posters, students spent some time reading to the animals in their kennels, and presented the SPCA a check for $418 from a coin drive at school.