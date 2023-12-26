Things to do during the holiday week in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do during the holiday week here in Western New York, there are plenty of family-friendly events taking place.

The Ice at Canalside

The Ice at Canalside will have extended holiday hours from December 26 through January 1, the ice will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is as follows — those ages 5 and under are free, children and military are $5 and those ages 13 and up are $8. Skate rentals are an additional $5, training walkers are an additional $3 and locker rental is $1. If you show your Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York membership card you can get $1 off skate admission and $1 off skate rental. You can find more information here.

Winter Break Kids Club at Explore & More

Explore & More — The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum is hosting a Winter Break Kids Club from December 26 through December 29. "Winter Break Kids Club provides daily STEAM lessons that help engage students in observation, measurement, identification of properties, and experimentation involving life, earth, and physical science concepts. The results are “hands-on” activities that campers can enjoy and genuinely learn from. Plus, we’ll have a super fun time playing and learning in the museum’s exhibit spaces," its website says. Daily registration is required, each day is $65 per child per day for non-members and $60 per child per day for members. The camp is designed for children in grades kindergarten through third grade. Drop-off is at 8:30 a.m. and pick up is at 4 p.m. Organizers say campers will need to bring a lunch, two snacks, and a water bottle daily. You can find more information here.

“YuleTIDE Days” at the Aquarium of Niagara

The Aquarium of Niagara will host "YuleTIDE" Days from December 26 through December 31. "It’s time for YuleTIDE Days, a full week of post-holiday happenings at the Aquarium. All daily presentations will feature a festive or frosty theme, and there will be special guests from 12-3 daily. Activities include a scavenger hunt, craft station, and hands-on educational demonstrations," its website says. There are special guests scheduled each day. Activities are included with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Tickets are $19.95 for those 13 and older, $14.95 for those 3 to 12 years old, $17.95 for seniors 60 and older, and kids 2 and under are free. You can find more information here.

Festive Flashback Family Days at The Buffalo History Museum

Festive Flashback Family Days will take place at The Buffalo History Museum from December 27 to December 31. "During the holidays, bring the whole family and warm up in the festively decorated Buffalo History Museum. With regular admission, enjoy a special winter craft for kids and interactive family activities such as the Artifact Detective Program and Trivia competitions. Plus experience the Festive Flashback display complete with a Lionel model train and and displays of vintage Fisher-Price toys, old department store boxes, historic images of the holidays in Buffalo, and much more. Receive a guided tour by one of our trained docents and learn some of the fascinating stories behind the artifacts," its website says. General admission is pay-what-you-wish and tickets for the guided tour are $13 or $10 for members. You can find more information here.

Wild Winter Nights at the Buffalo Zoo

Wild Winter Nights began at the Buffalo Zoo in November and will run for the last time on December 29 and December 30. "Come early to see the animals and stay for the holiday cheer! Stroll the Zoo’s holiday decorations, catch a ride on our Happy Holidays Express Train, and indulge in warm winter treats including a hot cocoa bar and s’mores," its website says. Admission to Wild Winter Nights is included with your zoo admission or your zoo membership. Last admission will be sold at 6:30 p.m. with grounds closing at 7:30 p.m. Admission for those ages 13 to 64 is $17.95, seniors 65 and older are $15.95, children ages 2 to 12 are $13.95 and children under 24 months are free. You can find more information here.