Thieves stripping catalytic converters off vehicles on University at Buffalo's North Campus

AMHERST. N.Y. (WKBW) — Nine catalytic converters were stolen off of cars parked in residential lots on the University at Buffalo's North Campus last month, according to University Police.

"Somebody in my hall it happened to," said Russell Gage, a UB freshman. "I heard them complain about it in the hallway to a police officer."

One of the lots hit was the Governor's E Lot. Campus police said they believe the thefts happened in early September. No arrests have been made, but police are continuing to investigate.

"Seen a few people, and heard rumors of people's cars being broken into," said Gage.

Catalytic converters have been a hot commodity for thieves. The converters are made up of precious metals, and can be sold for up to $500. This has been a crime trend that 7 News has followed in our area, and across the state.



University Police told 7 News: