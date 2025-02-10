Thief caught on camera breaking into FeedMore WNY vehicles and facilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities are investigating after someone broke into vehicles and facilities belonging to Feedmore WNY.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at FeedMore's facility in Buffalo.

Two of the mobile farm market trucks were broken into as well as two hydroponic container farms. Multiple cameras, a television, a laptop and LED lights were also stolen.

FeedMore says it's still assessing the full extent of the damage and how it will impact its operations but it does say the damage and thefts to the indoor farms will impact the ability to grow produce for the community.

A police report has been filed and FeedMore WNY says it's working with authorities to help with the investigation.