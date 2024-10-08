'They're basically saying if you want to live...leave': Floridians evacuating ahead of Hurricane Milton

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many Floridians are evacuating ahead of Hurricane Milton, as many are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

On Tuesday I spoke with people leaving everything behind and traveling to safer locations as Milton approaches Florida.

Erin and Ray Collins packed their car Tuesday and left their home in Sarasota.

"They're basically saying if you want to live...leave," said Erin.

Erin and Ray told me there is so much damage in their community already that they can't believe another storm is coming.

"It's been a surreal one-two punch," said Ray. "We rode our bikes up and down Siesta Key and it's just a mess. It's really dangerous because every curb seems to have furniture and beds. You name it, which have now become projectiles as this hurricane comes. I've never seen such a situation in my life."

"So many homes are destroyed," said Erin. "A ton of debris which will all become something flying through the air when the winds pick up so it's time to listen and evacuate to keep yourself safe."

While Ray is originally from Buffalo and was a longtime journalist here, his wife Erin has always lived in Florida. She said this is one of just a few times she's ever felt the need to evacuate.

"As a Floridian, you don't tend to," said Erin. "You hunker down and wait for the storm to pass but this one is serious."

For those who are choosing to stay home despite evacuation orders, Erin had this message, "I pray for them. I mean they are putting their lives in danger. 15 feet is a lot of water and you can't survive that."

Krystal Miccio also chose to evacuate, she flew into Buffalo Tuesday and said she's still trying to process what Helene left behind.

"We live in a beautiful area in Tarpon Springs but it's surrounded by water and the storm surge came up really high and I had 5 feet of water just rushing through my home," said Miccio. "We've never had a storm like Milton. This storm they're telling us hasn't hit straight on like this since the 1870s."