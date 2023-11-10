'They work so hard for these babies': New unit at Oishei dedicated to the care of high-risk mothers

BUFFALO, NY — Oishei Children's Hospital has opened a new Women's Speciality Care Unit to ensure women with high-risk pregnancies get adequate neonatal and perinatal care.

The new unit is equipped with private rooms and spaces for moms to relax as they deal with the complications of their high-risk pregnancies.

Most mothers who will stay in the unit can stay up to months at a time, so the private rooms and spaces were needed.

"Our number one priority is to provide our moms a space that feels like their own in a quiet environment that fosters rest, hope, and reassurance that they and their babies have access to the most advanced diagnostic tools, fetal monitoring, and maternal and neonatal treatment options," said Stephen Turkovich, President of Oishei Children's Hospital.

Mom of three, Mallory Pisarek, is one of hundreds of mothers who use Oishei Children's Hospital for their high-risk pregnancy needs, and she was rushed into the ICU for a cesarean section at 34 weeks.

"My C-section was supposed to last two hours, and it lasted seven. I needed 13 units of blood, and I woke up at Buff Gen while he was in the NICU here, but quite literally, their specialized care and their team saved my life," said Pisarek.

Nurse Elin Raimondi says having this new ward for mothers and their spouses is imperative.

"This will give them the capability of having that time to sit and reflect and relax and recharge, and women that are high-risk pregnancies, and I tell them they're my heroes because they work so hard for these babies, it means the world," said Raimondi.