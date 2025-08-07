'They put up the sheds to divide the parking lot': Property dispute heats up in Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A property dispute between neighboring businesses in Fredonia is causing major frustration for customers and raising safety concerns among local officials.

Michelle Brinser, a DoorDash driver, said her car was nearly towed while picking up an order from the newly opened Firehouse Subs while her young son sat in the car.

“We work hard for the money that we earn, and for heaven’s sake, that car is our life,” Brinser said. She parked in the lot at Patton’s Quality Home Furnishings, located in the same plaza as Firehouse Subs, thinking it would be okay to do so for a quick pick-up.

“I just quickly hopped out, got the order, came back to my car, and that’s when I found them hooking up my car,” she said. Brinser said she wasn’t aware of the towing warning signs posted and didn’t think twice about the spot, especially since her son was still inside the vehicle.

“They said the only way they could let it down is if I pay them $200 cash,” she said, “It just didn’t feel right to me at all, and my son had to watch the whole thing."

Patton’s Quality Home Furnishings has hired a private towing company and placed sheds at the edge of their property, separating their side of the lot.

“They’re just trying to get a little shortcut by going into their parking lot and walking over,” said Genaro Collazo, co-owner of Firehouse Subs. “That’s when it all started. They put up the sheds to divide the parking lot, and within a couple of days, people were coming in saying their cars were being towed if they parked on the Patton’s side,” he said.

Paul Hoffman, the property owner for the plaza that includes Firehouse Subs, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and other local businesses, said in a statement:

“We are proud to be part of the Fredonia business community—a place where small businesses, loyal customers, and local families support one another. Recent actions by a neighboring business have disrupted the customer experience and undermined the sense of community that defines Fredonia. We are committed to seeing all businesses in this community succeed, including our neighbors. We are hopeful to work with our neighbors toward a solution that honors property rights, supports business growth, and—above all—puts the customer first!” Even local officials have taken notice. Fredonia Mayor Michael Ferguson said that while Patton’s has long been a respected business in the village, the current parking setup is creating safety concerns.

“We just want to see the neighbors be neighbors and good business people for one another, but also, it’s a safety issue for our residents,” Ferguson said. His concern lies in the blocked-off entrance, which used to allow for safer two-way traffic.

“Previously, both entrances were able to be used. The further entrance by the other store is obviously more conducive to a safe transaction on and off the road,” Ferguson said.

Now, with fewer access points, Ferguson said drivers are finding alternative ways to enter or exit the lots.

“It’s not the stores’ fault, but the patrons’ fault. But because of that, the stores are trying to go around it and beat the traffic and accidents happen. We’ve probably had a good six or seven accidents in the last month alone,”he said.

Daniel Pacos, Supervisor for the Town of Pomfret, confirmed the town attorney has looked into the matter and determined that it does not violate any local codes.

“It’s really just a property dispute between two property owners,” Pacos said.“I would hope that they work things out so that neither business is suffering.”

7 News did reach out to Patton’s for comment. While the business declined to speak, the owner later contacted us and said his attorney is currently out of town but will reach out once he returns later this month.

