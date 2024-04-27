‘They need us’: Trust God Ministries working to uplift Buffalo youth 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Evangelist Bruce Warrick founder of Trust God Ministries is reaching out to the youth in the City of Buffalo to uplift them.

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with some of the kids who say it’s time for their generation to wake up.

“Like the stabbings and all of that at such a young age that really messes up our mindset,” says 14-year-old Aahlissah Veras. “So when you really think about it, I feel like having something like this can help us and if you think about it our generation is going downhill.”

Others say they feel the evangelist will make the change that’s needed for the city.

“Bruce talking to the younger ones could make a difference because when I go to school a lot of kids don’t get along,” says 10-year-old Audrey Veras.

Bruce says he always has had a passion for working with kids and young adults.

“They need us. That’s it. We can’t keep losing our children to violence,” he expresses. “And fighting at the schools and I’ve been working with the youth for 18 years and they’re still dealing with a lot.”

And that’s why Bruce established the Rise in Victory Foundation.

“I’m in the process of turning my building into a safe place for them where they can come to be mentored, counseled,” he says. “And just be themselves and be able to talk to somebody that actually cares for them.”

Meantime, some of the kids say they’re looking forward to their spiritual journey.

“It’s not necessarily pushing a religion on us,” says 15-year-old Deonne Wedlington. “But more like trying to help us understand the spiritual warfare that goes on that we don’t realize what’s going on.”

“Going to church helps cope with a lot of things like mental health and stuff that’s going on at home,” says 10-year-old Riley Overstreet.

Interested in connecting your youth to the ministry contact Bruce Warrick: 716-289-7704

