'They know how to prey on your emotions': AARP says older New Yorkers are losing millions to scammers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands of New Yorkers are losing hundreds of millions of dollars to scammers.

According to AARP scammers are working around the clock to convince people to send their money. They are getting more creative using new technology to sound more believable. That's why AARP is advocating for state funding to help combat the problem.

Torchy Massie shared her story last year with Scripps News explaining how she met a man online who convinced her to invest all of her money into a fake opportunity.

"I believe in helping people when they need help," she said. "And I'm thinking that when I die I want to leave my kids some money and this is a good way to do it."

Massie is one of many victims of scams. According to AARP NY, thousands of older New Yorkers over the age of 60 are losing more than $200 million a year to scammers.

"This is also just the data that's reported, we know there are people who are scammed who never report this," AARP NY Associate State Director for Advocacy Kristen McManus explained.

McManus told me that scammers are getting more sophisticated, searching social media for personal information and even using AI-generated voices to sound like loved ones.

"You know the very common grandparent scam where someone will call, say they're in trouble, they need money right away," she said. "It can be very convincing."

AARP is advocating for consumer protections in the state budget that would help fight the growing problem.

"What we really need is a law that will allow banks to be able to intervene," McManus said. "We want bank tellers to be trained to recognize the signs of financial exploitation. As prepared as you are these scammers are sophisticated. They know how to make you panic. They know how to prey on your emotions."