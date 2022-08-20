'They have to be transformed in some way and uplift': Toy gun crush set to take place Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A unique art exhibit will feature an unusual canvas.

This is part of a larger effort to keep guns out of kids' hands, even if they are just toy guns.

The parking lot behind the Tri-Main Center will be transformed into a crushing site for more than 300 toy guns, which have been collected from Buffalo, and some cities as far as East Aurora. The scraps will then be turned into a beautiful art project in conjunction with the Buffalo Arts Studio.

It is taking place Saturday, August 20 at 2 p.m.

People are welcome to come and watch the crushing happen.

"I couldn't imagine just taking all these guns and tossing them in a landfill. They have to be transformed in some way and uplift for the sake of the community," Tri-Main Center artist, Elizabeth Leader said.

Toy guns collected from kids in exchange for prizes, sports balls and board games fill boxes.

The toys, which were collected in June, were organized by the Western New York Peacemakers and Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S, as a way to combat gun violence.

PREVIOUS STORY: Community members set-up event to have kids exchange their toy guns for nonviolent toys on Jefferson Avenue

Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S, Leonard Lane said, "We know it's going to be something that's going to be a reflection on the families who have lost loved ones in the mass shooting, and also some of the families that want to do something within their hearts."

Lane hopes this gesture will provide relief to the community, especially parents.

It is called "The Big Crush".

Lane said, "We're going to lay them out in this parking lot and we're going to actually take a steamroller to them and we're going to crush them. I mean crush them in a way, we wanted to do something beautiful with it, like art."

"It will be a performance piece and Lenny will be a performer. He will be riding a steamroller and he will be crushing the guns. From there, we'll take all the pieces, gather them up, then we'll come back to the Buffalo Arts Studio," Leader said.

From there, Buffalo artist, Leader, will organize a plastic party for young kids to sort through and come up with ideas on a plastic art piece.

"I want them to see the scope of this. Maybe the next time they're in Walmart and they're going shopping for their kids and they go to look at the toy department, and they see a huge line of toys guns in incredible packaging... maybe that's not the right Christmas gift," Leader said.

Leader added that she tried burning the toy guns but that did not work because the material was too strong.

Lane said he plans to host another toy gun collection drive in September to coincide with back to school preparation, featuring a school supply giveaway.