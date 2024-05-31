'They can do it as well': U.S.' youngest African-American pilot inspires WNY students

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A young woman in Buffalo is inspiring her peers with her story.

Kamora Freeland is the youngest African-American licensed pilot in the country.

The 17-year-old spoke with students at P-S 197 to share how she accomplished the goal while being a dual enrolled student and a member of the National Honor Society.

"It's very important to me because I want to be able to inspire other children so they can do it as well," Freeland said.

7 News spoke with some students to learn how Freeland's story of success is inspiring them.

"A lot of these kids who don't know what they want to do or where they want to go," Jayla Klein said. "So having somebody who's already figured out where they are and on their path give advice I feel like it's very inspiring for them."

Freeland is also a certified birthing doula, a lifeguard, and captain of the Varsity wrestling team.

She's received a presidential scholarship and is going to Spellman College this fall. She also got an invitation to intern at NASA.