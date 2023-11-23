'They are stealing and reselling': Warning about crimes of opportunity during holiday shopping season

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many of you are gearing up for the holiday shopping season and Walden Galleria is one of many places that will be open for shoppers, but police don't want you to let your guard down.

They have a warning about crimes of opportunity and a message for anyone planning to shoplift.

7 News spoke with law enforcement officials about the growing problem and heard from shoppers and a store employee in Cheektowaga.

Azion Aguilra works at streeTgame in the Walden Galleria. Aguilra said they work hard to try and prevent theft. The store has numerous security cameras and sensors on all the items. He said people have tried to remove those sensors in an attempt to steal.

"I've seen a couple broken ones. Some people could have been successful." He said if he sees someone trying to shoplift, "My policy is to not really approach them. Call the security guard. Let them know."

District Attorney John Flynn was joined by other law enforcement officials Wednesday encouraging people to shop locally and warning about potential shoplifters.

"Retail crime is going up across the country and that's due to many reasons. I think accountability has led to the problem coming out of COVID there was some lawlessness," Flynn explained.

Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould started as a mall security officer years ago at Walden Galleria. He said they have a special investigation bureau focused on organized retail theft.

"Those criminals who are actually out here stealing for profit. They are stealing and re-selling. Selling to corner stores. Selling on Facebook marketplace. We know who they are. We are using new technology to help identify them, to help alert us when they come to the mall," said Gould.

Flynn said just in Cheektowaga so far this year they have gotten 1,268 complaints compared to 840 in 2021. He said the punishment needs to be harsher for offenders and explained that someone caught, "isn't going to even go back to the police station that night. They are going to get an appearance ticket to come to court two or three weeks from now."

The DA announced a zero-tolerance policy and said offenders will be issued an order of protection to stay away from the mall and if that's violated.

"That's now a burglary. That's now a serious felony. You will be handcuffed, walked back to the Cheektowaga Police Department, booked, and processed right on the spot," said Flynn.

Flynn also warned shoppers like Kathy and Ralph to protect their belongings.

Ralph said he never used to worry about being the target of theft but explained, "I think it's a different world." He often checks his pocket to make sure he still has his wallet, "I check that every now and then."

His wife, Kathy said she is always on alert when out in public, "I hold on to my purse real tight...watch people."

At streeTgame, Aguilra said he will be watching people closely, too and he has a message for anyone planning on shoplifting, "Honestly, just why steal? Why come to the mall and steal? There's no point. You're going to get caught. There's everybody watching. There's God's eye watching."

Police said the number of reported shoplifting incidents continues to go up every year. They also warn you to lock your vehicles and don't leave anything valuable in plain sight.