'They are offended': New requirements for non-U.S. citizens staying in U.S. for over 30 days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Trump administration has introduced registration requirements for all non-U.S. citizens, including Canadians, who plan to stay in the U.S. for over 30 days.

Requirements include personally identifiable information, an explanation of travel plans and fingerprinting. However, according to Rosanna Berardi, the Managing Partner of Berardi Immigration Law, Canadians would be exempt from fingerprinting.

“What the Trump administration did was create a program for registration for people entering the U.S. for 30 days or more, saying you have to provide the government your biographical information and where you are going to be for those 30 days," she said. "Usually, there would be a carve-out for Canadians saying 'this applies for the whole world, except Canadians,' but this time, Canadians were included.”

Berardi said that this, combined with a number of other factors like tariffs and President Trump's talks of making Canada a "51st state" have pushed Canadians to look to travel elsewhere.

“They are offended, insulted, angry, feel like they’re being picked on, and they don’t necessarily want to be in the US,” Berardi said.

This conversation comes after I spoke with three different Ellicottville real estate agents who told me that Canadians listing their properties for sale has become a trend in their area.

They told me these tensions, new requirements, and an exchange rate that is just $0.70 Canadian for every $1 U.S. could be the cause.

The Trump administration’s 25% tariffs on imports from Canada are expected to take effect on April 2. The registration for visitors of 30 days or more is expected to take effect April 11.