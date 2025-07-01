'They are getting more stability': Trocaire College announces tuition freeze for future nursing students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Beginning in fall 2025, all incoming new nursing students at Trocaire College will be eligible to take part in the school’s newly announced Tuition Freeze Program.

Jason Konesco, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President at Trocaire College, said the initiative comes at a crucial time as the cost of higher education continues to rise.

wkbw

“We certainly recognize the costs involved in attending an institution like Trocaire College, so we are doing everything we can to help students with the financial aspect,” Konesco said.

WATCH: Trocaire College announces tuition freeze for future nursing students

'Getting more stability': Trocaire College announces tuition freeze for future nursing students

Currently, the average tuition for an associate degree in registered nursing at Trocaire is about $10,530 per semester.

So, what does a tuition freeze actually mean? Konesco said that for students entering the RN program next fall, it means tuition rates will remain locked in for the duration of both their associate and bachelor’s degree programs, as long as they stay continuously enrolled.

“As long as those students maintain continuous enrollment, they will maintain that same tuition structure through their associate degree as a registered nurse, and upon starting the bachelor program, they will maintain that same tuition,” said Konesco.

Lauren Watkins, Nursing Program Specialist at Trocaire College, said the college enrolls more than 100 nursing students each year. She believes the tuition freeze could boost that number, helping to address widespread healthcare workforce shortages.

wkbw

“Having that stability and the lock of the tuition, it will allow students to prepare and anticipate each semester and each year financially, knowing what is going to be their responsibility,” said Watkins.

The deadline to apply for the Fall 2025 semester and take advantage of the tuition freeze is July 15.