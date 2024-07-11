These streets will be closed throughout the weekend for Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 41st annual Taste of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday along Delaware Avenue and around Niagara Square.

As of noon on Friday, Delaware Avenue from Chippewa to and around Niagara Square will be closed to inbound traffic.

These streets adjacent to the Taste footprint will also be closed, including:



All Niagara Square and Niagara Square arteries

Delaware between Chippewa and W. Eagle

W. Mohawk between Delaware and Elmwood

Mohawk between Delaware and Franklin

W. Huron between Delaware and Elmwood

Huron between Delaware and Franklin

Cary between Delaware and Elmwood

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Delaware Avenue from Chippewa through to Niagara Square will be closed to outbound traffic.

The closures will remain in place until late on Sunday night.

There will be 44 restaurants and food trucks participating in the Taste of Buffalo this year.

Of the 44 participating restaurants, there will be 11 rookie restaurants, four wineries and 24 veteran restaurants will be offering new items. Organizers said there will also be three Rockstar Kitchen Pop-Ups featuring some of Buffalo’s most prominent chefs.

Below you'll find a full list of those who are participating



A Gust of Sun Winery

Allen Street Hardware*

A'mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen

Anchi A La Carte

Avenue29 Foods

Babcia's Pierogi

Barrel Factory Kitchen*

BW's Barbecue

Caribbean Flava

Carrubba's Chicken Pit*

Chiavetta's Barbeque

Chrusciki Bakery

D.A. Taste*

Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles LLC

Fat Lady's Cakes and Pies

Genevieve's Cheesecakes & Bake Shop

Golden Hour Treats

India Gate

Just Pizza

Kith & Kin Bakeshop & Bistro

KT Caribbean Cuisine

La Casa De Sabores

Lime House Sushi & Ramen*

Lloyd Taco Trucks

Merritt Estate Winery

Milk and Tea

Mister Pizza Elmwood

Mister Sizzle's*

Moneybags Dumplings*

Mother Cluckers

New Jewel of India

Nick Charlaps Ice Cream

Not Just Cakes*

Osteria 166

Pierogi Pete's*

Pizza Amore "The Wood Fire Way"

Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Resurgence Brewing Company*

Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill

Stack Burger

Steaksters

Sto Lat Bar*

Sweet Melody's

The Bavarian Nut Company

Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

Venus Greek & Mediterranean

Victorianbourg Wine Estate

Water Lily Cafe

(* notes rookie restaurants)