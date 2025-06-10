'These kids need this': Community's plea for federal government to keep Cassadaga Job Corps open

STOCKTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Department of Labor recently announced plans to close around 99 Job Corps sites around the country, that includes the campus in Cassadaga, NY. The Trump Administration says the free educational program for young adults is costing more than a billion dollars, and is not cost effective.

On Monday night dozens gathered for a press conference at the Stockton Volunteer Fire Department to rally efforts to keep Job Corps open. Many signed a petition urging for reconsideration.

"These kids need this," said Jennifer Pingitore, whose husband is a math instructor at Cassadaga Job Corps. "They come here, because it's their last chance."

"Job Corps gave me the opportunity to change my environment," said Arlene Tariq, who grew up in the Bronx, and went to Cassadaga Job Corps from 2016 to 2017. "Most of us come from underserved, communities."

"I started crying to be quite honest," said Tariq when she heard about the federal decision. "I got really emotional just, because I'm a recipient of Job Corps. I know the impact that it has on transitional youth in general, which is one of the most vulnerable populations."

Jake Brock, Guardians of The Hill Union President, said closing Job Corps would potentially keep teens and young adults from staying on track. He and others are concerned about what could happen without this education and training program for so many.

"Some of them will go back to nothing, they'll be homeless again, no education, no training," said Brock. "Some of them will go back to houses that they've done everything they can to get away from...That's what we're trying to avoid with this."

Last week a federal judge halted the closures of Job Corps allowing students to return to training. There will be a hearing next Tuesday to determine the future of Job Corps. For more than 60 years Job Corps has trained, and housed more than three million young adults.