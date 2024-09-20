These districts will be releasing students early ahead of the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students in some Western New York school districts will be released early on Monday ahead of the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Orchard Park Central School District will release middle school students at 10:30 a.m., Pre-K and elementary students at 11:30 a.m. and high school students at 12:45 p.m.

The district provided the following statement to 7 News on the early dismissal:

"Early this summer the Orchard Park Central School District calendar was revised to incorporate a half-day and early dismissal because of the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on Monday, September 23. This proactive adjustment was recommended by the Orchard Park Police Department and was implemented to prioritize the safety of our students and families."

In addition, students in the Frontier Central School District will have a half day of school.

This is something the two districts have done for Bills games on weeknights in the past.

If you're planning on heading to the game, the Erie County Sheriff's Office has released traffic information which you can find below.

Abbott Road



Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 2:30 p.m.

This section of Abbott Road will remain closed until after the game

Route 20A (Big Tree Road)



Prior to the conclusion of the game (approximately 10 p.m.), Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive to Rte. 219 will convert to two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound away from the stadium

Prior to the conclusion of the game (approximately 10 p.m.), Route 20A from Abbott Road to Southwestern Boulevard will convert to two-lane, one-way traffic headed westbound away from the stadium

Stadium Lots



All stadium lots open at 3:30 p.m. and drivers are asked NOT to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety

Lot 3 is closed due to new stadium construction

The Bus & Limo lot is located on the north side of the stadium along Southwestern Blvd.

All stadium parking lots require an advanced-purchase parking pass (except Lot 2-ADA and Lot 6-ADA)

Additional Infomation

