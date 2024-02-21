'There’s no fresh food at all': Concerns over corner stores in Masten District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart addressed concerns over corner stores in the Masten District while inviting store owners to come up with a resolution at the Delavan Grider Community Center, Tuesday.

Jacqueline Stepney is one of many concerned neighbors who came to the community center.

She wanted to give her two cents about how poorly she believes some corner stores in the Masten District are operating.

“The synthetic marijuana that they’re selling to our children that's my main concern,” Stepney says. “And they’re selling smoking paraphernalia and not asking for ID and it’s harming our children.”

7 News Yoselin Person had the chance to speak with a store owner in the district who shared his thoughts when asked if he’ll consider carrying fresh food in his store.

“A lot of the stores are pretty small, there's only so much that you can put in a store. I would want to do that in my store, but our space is limited,” Mohamad Saleh says. “I feel like we have neighboring stores that we can work with. Then we can both contribute.”

Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart hosted Tuesday's meeting inviting both residents and business owners.

“Yeah, you’re going to sell snacks. That’s wonderful. But that's not sustaining our community and sustaining children,” she expresses. “We need access to fresh fruits and vegetables.”

She said the meeting also served as a reminder for store owners about the rules and regulations.

“They can’t advertise alcohol, tobacco. Because advertisements like that only cater to kids," she says. "There’s a lot of different things, even the cleanliness of the store the inside, the outside.”

The Masten resident Stepney reflects on her time when there was more access to fresh foods.

“When I was growing up, the Central Park Plaza had two or three grocery stores over there now there’s nothing,” she says. “I would like to see a grocery store.”

Councilwoman Everhart says her mission is to fight the food desert in her district.

“In the East Side of Buffalo, we don’t get to choose. We can get what we can get and I’m tired of that,” Everhart says. “We need a real supermarket in this community and I’m not going to stop until we get another one, two, three. Because that’s jobs and nourishment in our community.”

The Masten District store owner had this to say to fellow store owners in Buffalo.

“If you’re doing something bad just stop it. Try to do this right thing,” Saleh says. “Take care of your community, and the community will take care of you.”

The City of Buffalo inspector is going to go around to several food stores in the Masten District this weekend to see if there are any violations.