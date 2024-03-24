Watch Now
'There's a spot for them': Wegmans looking to hire for entry-level jobs

Posted at 10:22 PM, Mar 23, 2024
2024-03-23

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a time of turnover for a local grocery chain, so they're looking to fill some entry-level job positions.

"Those graduating from school and moving on, so this is a great way for someone to come in and start part time or grow in a full-time capacity with us," said Nicole Lehr, Wegmans Recruiter.

The available jobs at Wegmans range from cashier positions to working directly with food to working in the pharmacy.

"Anyone who has a desire to work with food and with people there's a potential spot for them here," said Lehr.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, for more info, click here.

