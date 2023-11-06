'There's a lot to get used to,' Adjusting to the end of daylight saving time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Daylight saving time ended on Sunday at 2 a.m., pushing the clock back by an hour. Unfortunately, with these earlier sunsets comes potential driving and mental health risks.

"It's dark out. People are tired. They just feel like they want to sleep," Elizabeth Carey, spokesperson for the American Automobile Association, said. "There's a lot to get used to over the next couple of weeks as we get used to this time change."

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles attributed 5,000 vehicle crashes to drowsy driving last year.

Carey said drivers are more susceptible to drowsy driving on their way home from work as it gets darker earlier. She suggested drivers take a break when they start to feel tired.

"You should definitely pull off the road, go to a rest area ... get some coffee, go and get a bite to eat," Carey said.

Carey also recommended drivers make sure their headlights are bright and functional to see any obstacles in the road.

According to Carey, cars in New York State had over 37,000 collisions with animals last year, and November is a peak month for this type of accident.

Along with driving safety comes another aspect to look out for in these upcoming darker months — mental health.

Dr. Chris Hansen, mental health expert for Thriveworks Counseling, said to keep an eye on your loved ones during this time.

"If you have family members that you know suffer from [mental health struggles in the winter], be proactive on that side, especially with the elderly," Dr. Hansen said.

He said it's important to keep your older loved ones in mind as the days get darker.

"A lot of them have physical problems that preclude them from doing social things to begin with — now you have inclement weather and darkness — they can't do as much. They can't go places."

For all ages, Dr. Hansen suggested several tips to help beat the winter blues:

