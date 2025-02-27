'There needs to be a voice': Wives of corrections officers speak on supporting their husbands during strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News spoke to the wives of two corrections officers who are stepping in to support their husbands as officers continue to strike across New York State.

The strike began on February 17 over what officers claim are unsafe working conditions inside state prisons.

As the strike continues, you can follow our live blog on our website here for updates.

In a show of solidarity, two women we spoke with plan to take over the picket lines on Thursday to give their husbands a break for their mental and emotional health.

"It's been hard," said Sara, expressing the emotional toll working conditions and the strike have taken on their families.

"It gets tough on my kids mostly because they miss their dad when he's not able to come home," said Bernadette.

The women explained that the strike has led to financial strain. They said they are losing two days of pay for every day the officers are on strike.

"Everything's been taken. They're threatening our health insurance," Sara said.

The women also expressed concerns about the HALT Act.

"It's created a circumstance where they are not able to use any type of authority really to discipline violent offenders," Bernadette explained.

Sara said it's not uncommon for officers to work 24-hour shifts.

"We call it the single wife life," Sara said. "I can't count on him to be home at all; we don't know when daddy's going to come home."

Despite the challenges, the women remain committed to supporting their husbands for as long as it takes, emphasizing the need for change in their working conditions.

"There needs to be a voice," Sara said.