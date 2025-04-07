There is an important deadline quickly approaching for anyone with a flight in the near future

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you have a flight booked this summer, authorities are reminding you to get a REAL ID or Enhanced ID before the federal deadline on May 7, 2025.

Beginning May 7, everyone flying in the United States will need a REAL ID, Enhanced ID, Passport or another form of federally compliant identification to fly domestically.

There is no additional cost to get a REAL ID beyond the usual renewal fee.

“If you have a flight in your near future, the time is now to get a REAL ID.” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “We are just a few short weeks aways from the REAL ID deadline, and you can prevent the burden of delays by getting yours now. Making an appointment online is the best way to get in and out of a DMV office quickly.”

The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 and establishes security standards for state-issued driver licenses, permits and ID cards.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging people to make a reservation online.