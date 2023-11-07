'There came a point where I just wanted to live': Woman's journey from hopeless to hopeful

It has been seven years since Ashely Kern was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in Buffalo. She was left paralyzed and depressed but now she is sharing her story because she wants to help others out there who currently feel hopeless.

Her life changed forever in an instant. Kern was used to being very active and doing everything with her twin sister, Alexandra. After the shooting, they were forced to be apart as Ashley went through treatments and therapy in New Jersey.

Today she is happy to share that she's doing great and getting ready to graduate from nursing school. It's been a long journey but she learned a lot about herself, her strength, and how powerful she is, but it hasn't been easy.

"I went to such like a dark place mentally and I didn't know a way out because I didn't know how to process and accept this but there came a point where I just wanted to live," said Kern.

Kern and her sister will be graduating from Trocaire's nursing program in December, fulfilling her dream of becoming a nurse.

She said she hopes to be able to help anyone out there who is dealing with a life-changing injury who perhaps feels like their life is over and their dreams are over.

"It is possible to still follow your dreams and do whatever you want in life...even if it looks a little different," said Kern.

Kern also said focusing on her mental health is just as important as her physical therapy.

"If you don't have the mental health to continue to fight it's just going to pull you down. It's going to pull every part of you down," said Kern.

She recommended that those struggling mentally get the help and support they need and focus on one thing they are passionate about and work towards that goal.