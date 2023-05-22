'The World's Biggest Bounce House' coming to the Eastern Hills Mall in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready to bounce on over to the Eastern Hills Mall for fun for the whole family next month.

"The World's Biggest Bounce House" will be at the mall on select days from June 24 to July 2.

Organizers say the bounce house stands 32 feet tall and covers an area of over 16,000 square feet. There are giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, and basketball hoops inside. In addition, there is a resident DJ that plays music and hosts games and competitions.

There are different sessions that are based on age groups: toddlers, juniors, bigger kids, and adults.

You can find more information and tickets here.