The WNY Home & Outdoor Living Show makes its way to Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The WNY Home and Outdoor Living Show has begun this week at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

It aims to help residents with their home projects by connecting them with vendors who can give advice on everything from indoor home projects to projects for patios or backyards.

Some professionals are also available for any services guests may like done around their property.

Show Promoter Mark Concilla says this year's show is highlighting all kinds of vendors.

"We have tractors, windows, doors, if you want to remodel your bath, kitchen," he said.

"We have a tiny home on display which is kind of neat and has been landscaped by Busy Beaver."

He also says that vendors are available for any advice on DIY projects as well.

"It gives people the opportunity to get ideas that they could do themselves."

For those residents who are looking to schedule appointments with experts for home renovations, it is advised to do so as soon as possible since businesses tend to get booked up quickly.

For those who may have missed the show today, it will be running again tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

Tickets are seven dollars and parking is free.