"The tunnel is a terribly bad idea": Neighbors in Humboldt Parkway community concerned about project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "The only part of the project I like is the removal of the existing infrastructure and an idea to rethink and restore what was there."

That was the sentiment lifelong resident of the Humboldt Parkway area, Terrence Robinson, expressed to 7 News Thursday night as the New York State Department of Transportation held an informational meeting for neighbors to learn more about the project to reconnect the parkway.

The more than $1 billion project would cover a section of NY-33 in Buffalo, creating a tunnel for the expressway underneath Humboldt Parkway.

"I think the tunnel is a terribly bad idea," said Robinson. "I think it's bad environmentally, I think it's bad transportation-wise, I think it's bad for the residents of Humboldt Parkway."

Robinson told 7 News instead, he would like to see the 33 filled in and Humboldt Parkway fully restored to what it was before the Kensington Expressway was built.

And he wasn't the only person to express their apprehension towards the project.

"I need more information," said Murray Holman. "I have feelings about it but I think we need more information about it in our community so we can understand it better and see how it's going to help our community."

The DOT is still accepting public comment on the Kensington Expressway project until Friday, October 27. You can weigh in here.