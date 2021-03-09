The TreeHouse Toy Store, a staple in Buffalo's Elmwood Village, to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The TreeHouse Toy Store, a mainstay at Elmwood and Auburn in Buffalo's Elmwood Village since 1996, is closing its doors.

An emotional Gaetana Schueckler, who owns the store alongside her husband David, made the tear-filled announcement on the store's Facebook page this morning.

"We have been blessed for 25 wonderful years of being able to be a part of this community and play a small part in the lives of the children, the parents, the grandparents, the aunts and uncles, and all those in our community who just love fun, and value toys, and value play," Schueckler said.

Schueckler says she and her husband "took a leap of faith 25 years ago with just an idea" to stay in Buffalo and be part of a community. But now it is time to explore a new life and a new adventure, she said.

In 2019, Schueckler told 7 Eyewitness News she had seen a major shift in business operations, which led her to develop a full-service website and consider home delivery as a way to keep up with retail giants such as Amazon.

A store closing sale is already underway. All merchandise is 15 percent off with the exception of LEGO products.

"We thank all of you from the bottom of our very full heart for all the support, and for walking through our doors day after day," she said. "We love being a part of this community."

