Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Tool Library focused on spring cleaning in Buffalo

Series of ten events began Saturday
items.[0].image.alt
wkbw
0410 Tool Library Pic for Web.jpg
Posted at 5:47 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 17:47:44-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There's one organization that has spring cleaning on its mind here in Buffalo.

The Tool Library is planning a series of community service events from April through June.

The ten events are designed to beautify neighborhoods with hands-on volunteering.

Things like street and park cleanups, along with landscaping projects.

On Saturday volunteers focused on cleaning up a stretch on Main Street in the city's University Heights neighborhood.

This was the first of those spring cleaning events.

Next Saturday volunteers will be on Bailey Avenue.

The Tool Box has been around for ten years now.

Members have access to borrow some 3,800 tools for all kinds of projects.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources