The Tool Library announces spring service days

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Tool Library in Buffalo has announced a series of community service events from April through June.

The ten events are designed to beautify, strengthen, and contribute to the Western New York community through direct, hands-on volunteering.

Events this spring include street and park cleanups, planting flower beds, and building raised beds in Buffalo's University Heights and Kensington-Bailey neighborhoods.

“The Tool Library is an organization that is dedicated to exactly the principles we need more of – leaving a cleaner, brighter, more vibrant community for future generations to love and enjoy. I am so proud to know and support this organization in their expanding work to make Buffalo’s University Heights a strong, civically engaged community. Erie County’s support this year will mean they can continue their upkeep on local trails and parks, and also continue to be a lending resource for our entire Western New York area which is so important in light of the economic toll COVID-19 has taken on many businesses and organizations. I look forward to participating in their Spring Days of Service and encourage all to get out

with the Tooligans as well,” said Legislator Lisa Chimera (D-Town of Tonawanda).

“With sharing at the heart of what we do at The Tool Library, we love any opportunity to put our shared tools to work in the community,” said Darren Cotton, Board President of The Tool Library. “That’s what these service days are about, giving passionate people the tools they need to turn an idea for change into action. As an all-volunteer organization, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of our community and our local elected officials like Legislator Chimera.”

You can view a full calendar of events by clicking here.