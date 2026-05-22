'The time is now to come forward': New developments in the cold case murder of Kathy Wilson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 33-year-old Kathy Wilson disappeared on May 18th, 1989, and her remains were found more than a year later.

In this episode of Voices of the Voiceless, Maki and Rhiannon discuss new developments in the cold case investigation, hearing directly from the detectives, Wilson's widower, and a man whose father was tried for her murder but was found to be innocent.

You can watch the full episode in the video player below or on YouTube. You can also download the episode and subscribe to Voices of the Voiceless anywhere you stream podcasts.