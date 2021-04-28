The show goes on for the musical program at Starpoint High School

PENDLETON, N.Y. (WKBW) — High school sports are not the only extra-curricular activities that are back. High school musicals have had to get creative to put on a performance.

This year at Starpoint High School in Niagara County, its yearly musical will be a bit different because of COVID-19. They’re performing The Little Mermaid.

“Instead of showing a live show, we’re recording everything,” said Jade Lord, a senior at Starpoint.

“We're shooting the screen version, not as a film or movie or stuff like that, this is Disney's screened version of the high school musical and it will be at Transit Drive-In, June 21st and 22nd,” explained Jason Gielow, the producer of the musical and the head of Starpoint's Musical Club.

Last year, Starpoint had just wrapped up its first of four scheduled productions of the Little Mermaid, then everything shutdown, and the remaining shows were canceled.

This year, it's The Little Mermaid again, with some changes to the cast.

“Somebody who's been working for three years in our program to be a lead, finally got the opportunity to be that lead,” said Gielow.

