The show goes on! Erie County Fair to return this summer at reduced capacity.

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 12 best days of summer are back! On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave fairgrounds the green light to reopen and the Erie County Fair announced that they will do just that.

Per CDC guidelines, the fair will be operating at a reduced capacity. Fair manager Jessica L. Underberg said attendance will be capped at 74,000 people a day. That number includes staff and vendors on the property.

“We calculated six foot of social distance per person and the result was that,” Underberg said.

Fair attendees must purchase their tickets online, and while tickets are still free for kids under the age of 12, Underberg said they must have a printed ticket for capacity reasons.

12-day passes will not be issued this summer.

"I think the fair is going to look more normal than we initially thought," Underberg said. “74,00 is a smaller attended fair but I don’t think it’s crazy small.”

Proof of vaccination is not required to attend the Erie County Fair. Those who are vaccinated do not need to wear a mask while those who are not do.

“The great thing about the fair is that it is outside and a very large piece of property. If you don’t want to be in a crowd of people you can simply move to another exhibit, another show, another building, or another space that has less people at it.”

The “Best 12 Days of Summer” is scheduled for August 11-22.