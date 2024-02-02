Watch Now
The 'seedz' of success; Top Seedz will soon expand to larger production facility in Buffalo

Top Seedz, an artisan cracker manufacturer operating out of a facility in Cheektowaga, will soon expand to a larger production facility in Buffalo.
Posted at 6:22 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 18:22:24-05

The new facility, which will be located at 101 Oak Street, will be 34,379 square feet.

The Buffalo-based startup was founded in 2017 and in October 2021 it was the grand prize winner of the 43North startup competition, winning $1 million.

Rebecca Brady, Top Seedz President and CEO, joined 7 Voices to speak about the expansion.

