The Rural Outreach Center builds new home to address "invisible poverty" in unserved communities

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An organization that helps Western New Yorkers living in poverty in rural communities took a big step in making sure those in need have access to help. The Rural Outreach Center now has a new home in East Aurora.

The organization began moving into the new Scott Bieler Rural Outreach Center on Olean Road last Monday. The hope is that the facility will help the R.O.C better serve the roughly 45,000 Western New Yorkers who live in poverty in Erie County and the Southern Tier.

"We're raising my three grandchildren as our own," said Larry Chesbro, Friend of the Rural Outreach Center.

Chesbro said there's nothing more important than family but settling into their new family dynamic didn't happen without a few bumps in the road.

"They were having some issues with their biological parents when they went to visit," Chesbro said. "You know they're having trouble with school. The school wants to try and push them away or don't really want to deal with things."

Chesbro said just when it seemed like there was no one who could help, the Rural Outreach Center stepped in.

"It was kind of that relief," Chesbro said. "You know, they got involved with us and said this is what you can do."

The R.O.C works to assist, empower and elevate participants to self-sufficiency. Each year, they connect hundreds of people to support systems in order to improve their circumstances. With the help of more than 500 donors in the community they now have a new building to work out of debt free.

Frank Cerny, Executive Director of the Rural Outreach Center said rural areas are not just underserved they are unserved altogether. He called this an "invisible poverty."

"Nobody knows about the poverty in our rural areas," said Cerny. "Nobody knows for instance that the incidence of domestic violence is higher in rural areas than in metropolitan areas. The incidence of suicide is higher in rural areas than metropolitan areas. The incidence of chronic diseases is higher in rural areas. All of that in the face of no place to go to get the help you need."

One of the many resources available to participants is Sarah's Pantry Room. Inside are emergency items that can't be purchased with SNAP Benefits. While the R.O.C addresses immediate needs, Cerny said their mission is about so much more.

"We begin to explore what their dreams are," said Cerny. "Where do you see yourself, where do you see your family, your children in five or ten years."

The new building also has several rooms designed with children in mind.

"They don't talk therapy, they play therapy so this gives them an environment to do that," said Monique Brannon, Chief Operating Officer of the Rural Outreach Center.

The Play Classroom Therapy Room allows kids between the ages of 5 and 13 to work through their trauma and as Cerny put it, begin to dream.

"Many of the kids that come to us don't have dreams," said Cerny. "They haven't been in an environment where they can think well I can do something different. I can be something different."

"That's the big thing they've made a big difference in the kids lives," said Chesbro. "They're always willing to go the extra mile to help out."

After years of seeing kids go from no dream at all to getting into college or excelling in their trade, Cerny said he now has a new dream of his own.

"My dream is just that it will continue to transform lives," said Cerny.