'The right answer was to go with the money': West Herr announces 'Win Josh's Truck or $100,000' contest winner

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A contest that gave Western New Yorkers a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Ford F150 or $100,000 has come to an end.

On Thursday, West Herr Automotive Group announced the winner of its six-week-long "Win Josh's Truck or $100,000" contest that gave entrants a chance to win a custom Ford F150 Shelby Raptor once owned by — and now signed by — Bills quarterback Josh Allen or a check for $100,000.

"I wanted the truck every day that we signed up. I wanted the truck when we saw it," said contest winner Josh G. "And the right answer for our family, I think, was to go with the money. Otherwise, I'd be driving the truck away right now."

Josh G. from Buffalo was chosen from the more than 550,000 people who entered the promotional contest. Despite wanting the truck, he chose the money in the interest of helping his family.

"Any bills we might have, we'd certainly be able to pay off with that. We'd be comfortable, we could invest in the kids' futures, which is our goal," said Josh. "And we'd also like to make a small donation to the Patricia Allen Fund, because I think that's the least we can do."

To enter, people made donations to benefit the Patricia Allen Fund. Those proceeds, totaling $17,103.27, were donated on Thursday as part of the celebration.

The event wrapped up with a final check presentation from the Scott R. Bieler Family Foundation. They gave $100,017 to the Patricia Allen Fund as well.