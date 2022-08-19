The race for the newly-drawn 26th congressional district heats up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Primary day is just four days away in New York State. There are numerous races on the ballot. That includes a race for congress in which the incumbent faces a challenge within his own party.

This is the newly-drawn 26th congressional district. It covers Buffalo, Niagara falls, and much of Niagara county. Congressman Brian Higgins wants another two-year term but he must get by newcomer Emin "Eddie" Egriu in Tuesday's primary.

Both candidates made their case today. Egrui calls himself a candidate for the people and says he would clean up area waterways. He says, " We're concentrating on the waterfront and I say do me a favor no more waterfront! Let's take care of the other water that matters to us." He says he would clean up waterways throughout Buffalo- including Delaware Park Lake and Cazenovia Park. He also says, "Cheektowaga has problems with the raw sewage..... drainage system and nobody is addressing that. Nobody is addressing our drinking water either."

Higgins responded to those claims saying, "I don't know what he's talking about because those waterways are cleaner today than they have been in 40 years. He says millions have been spent to redevelop Buffalo's waterfront, "I took on the New York Power Authority and won 350 million dollar settlement which is now financing the Buffalo waterfront." Higgins also says, "We've made major progress in downtown development in the last 10 years. New development of older industrial buildings have been redeveloped..."

The winner of the primary will face retired army sergeant Steven Sams in November. He is the only declared Republican in the race.

Brian Higgins won the 2020 general election -- with almost 70 percent of the vote. Election day is on November 8th.

