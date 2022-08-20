The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade kick starts a celebration of diversity in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Everyone was welcome at the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade. Hundreds of people came out to honor the achievements of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic communities and celebrate their heritage.

"Today is about really recognizing the role that Latinos play not just in America but specifically here in the state of New York and here in Western New York," said Robert Rodriguez, New York State Secretary.

"Well it means so much," said Bernice Barrett. "My mom was from Puerto Rico and I love the parade. We haven't come since the pandemic and we just wanted to get up here, see friends, see family, enjoy. It's just beautiful."

Many others also said representing their culture at the parade made them feel so proud.

"Well people already know about the food," said Carmen Roldan, parade participant. "We like the music loud. We talk loud but we just want everybody to know that we are peaceful people. That we just like to share with everybody."

The Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade was putting diversity on display and so was the Taste of Diversity on Grant Street.

"Buffalo is filled with vibrant and diverse neighborhoods and we wanted to come together and celebrate what makes those neighborhoods so vibrant," said Jen Silverman-Van Treese, Taste of Diversity Committee Member.

The Taste of Diversity offered food, music, art and vendors all showcasing what makes them unique. Many said diversity was Buffalo's greatest asset.

"We have such a rich culture and to be able to experience that is an amazing benefit for people and we should take advantage of that," said Silverman-Van Treese. "It's wonderful to have."

