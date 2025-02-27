'The Pit in your pocket': Local couple selling jewelry with rocks from Buffalo Bills stadium construction site

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The future history books written about Western New York will feature sites such as Niagara Falls, Letchworth State Park, and "The Pit," the once-sacred construction site of the new Buffalo Bills Stadium.

WKBW The starting construction site of the new Buffalo Bills stadium was referred to at "The Pit" by fans

The sensation went viral, and at least 10 people were charged with criminal tresspassing for climbing into "The Pit," although many referred to it as a good luck ritual.

Even though "The Pit" is now covered with an almost completed stadium, the deep admiration for the excavation remains...and the pit still lives!

WKBW Buffalo Rock Pile rock

Laura Jean and Sean Manning launched a new company called Buffalo Rock Pile, which sells jewelry and other items with the rocks from "The Pit."

WKBW Laura Jean and Sean Manning, founders of Buffalo Rock Pile

"You're going to have 'The Pit in your pocket,'" said Manning.

Manning acquired 60 tons of boulders from "The Pit."

WKBW Buffalo Rock Pile pens

"I saw them and fell in love," he said.

He was going to put them in his garden, but when the boulders were delivered some pieces broke off.

WKBW Michael Schwartz interviews Buffalo Rock Pile co-founder Sean Manning

"We said 'We can't just put these in our garden,'" said Laura Jean. "They need to go to the fans."

The idea was born. They make bracelets, necklaces, earrings, pens, displays, keychains, and more with rock from "The Pit."

The grey shale turns black when oils from our hands touch the rock. Manning said this makes it personal, just like Buffalo football fans.

"It's a personal rock," said Manning, explaining how you can gift it to someone.

The main mission of the product is charity. People can sign up as an affiliate on their website and get a unique link. 20% of sales from that link will go to your cause. Currently, they are helping a boy named Jaxson.

"We want to do as much charity as we can to help everyone in the Buffalo community," said Manning.