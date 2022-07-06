BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The parent of a 10-year old student at Buffalo Collegiate Charter School says she wants answers after her son was injured. Lisa Walker says her son, 10-year old Zachary Walker was at school on June 13th when he got into a fight with another student. Walker says her son was treated and released from the hospital but since then she claims the school hasn't communicated with her about what exactly happened that day. The head of the school, Brian Pawloski says he is always available to talk and Ms. Walker can reach out anytime.

Lisa walker says her son is still in pain form the incident and explains, "the emotional scar not just the physical but the emotional part of this......They told me he was assaulted.....someone had hit my son. They said the school went to shelter in place."

Walker and parent group "We The Parents" claim the charter school didn't handle the incident properly. Samuel Radford of "We The Parents" says, "Really basic things that should be provided to the parents haven't been provided. Her child was traumatized on June 13th and she don't have an incident report saying what happened that day."

The head of the charter school, Bian Pawloski tells 7 News there is an incident report and the situation was handled properly. He says theyfollowed all the protocols in place that they have in their student and family handbook. He also says, "New York State law requires that we do not provide information on other students disciplinary information to other parents." Pawloski says the incident report will be sent to the state on July 25th and in order for an incident to be reported to the state it has to rise to a certain level of seriousness. "...in this situation where any physical harm occurs...it's a product of bullying. those would be incidents that would be reported ," he explains.

Pawloski says often there are incidents that de-escalate and are resolved. Clearly, that was not the situation on june 13th.