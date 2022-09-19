The Orchard Park Community mourns after the passing of 19 year old Carson Senfield

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orchard Park community is mourning the loss of the 2021 Orchard Park High School graduate Carson Senfield. Senfield was a student at the University of Tampa who was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

"I think one of the worst things about being a teacher is hearing that one of your students passed away," said Maria Braun, a teach at Orchard Park High School.

Braun told 7 News she got to know Senfield in her dram class his senior year.

"He was just a fun guy and everyone loved him," said Senfield. "It's still really hard to believe because you think someone like that who has so much talent and vibrancy in life shouldn't die on their 19th birthday."

It was around 1:30 in the morning when Tampa Police say Senfield had just gotten out of an Uber near his home when he tried to get into another car nearby. The driver of that car told police he feared for his safety and shot Senfield out of self defense.

Back here at home, his family and friends are now holding on to the memories they have. A GoFundMe page was set up in memory of Senfield. The page already receive over $87,000 for his family. Senfield's parents, Daren and Bridget Senfield left this message for all who gave.

"The response and outpouring of love and support is absolutely overwhelming...



The Senfield family is truly blessed for our time on earth with our beloved son Carson. He was an incredible young man with a passion for his friends and his family. We are forever grateful for each and every one of you in our lives. Please know that your generosity will go to providing opportunities for young men and women to have the passion and success in college that Carson was experiencing. Thank you from the deepest parts of our hearts."

Daren and Bridget Senfield

7 News asked Braun if there was anything she would want the community to know about Senfield. She decided to share this excerpt from an assignment he wrote senior year.

"He said, when someone you know gives you a hug and tells you they love you and care about you it feels really good. He said, how about we actually make a difference. Tell someone you love them. Be a good person. Make others happy, especially in a time like now. Help others find happiness and it will rub right back off on you. And I think reading that, it feels so appropriate for what everybody's feeling right now. To know that those are his words, it all comes full circle."