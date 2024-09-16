HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers have released the "Fair Impact Report" which provides the numbers behind the 184th Erie County Fair.

Organizers announced that this year there was an increased focus on agriculture and education, and as a result, they have made the decision to no longer publish attendance information in the report.

"The Erie County Fair is a source of immense pride for everyone involved in the agricultural fair industry, which, like many industries, is evolving. And so, we have decided to evolve with it, putting more emphasis on our proud agricultural roots and community impact and less on a single attendance number as a barometer of our efforts," organizers said in a release.

Below you can find the numbers behind the "Best 12 Days of Summer" at the 184th Erie County Fair.



$404,173 raised by youth in the market animal auction, up 8 percent over 2023.

raised by youth in the market animal auction, up 8 percent over 2023. $154,221 total prize money paid to exhibitors (competitors), up 12 percent over 2023.

total prize money paid to exhibitors (competitors), up 12 percent over 2023. 153,125 pounds of canned food donations for FeedMore WNY on Opening Day, up 8 percent over 2023.

pounds of canned food donations for FeedMore WNY on Opening Day, up 8 percent over 2023. $72,000 awarded in Erie County Fair and Erie County Agricultural Society scholarships, up 44 percent over 2023.

awarded in Erie County Fair and Erie County Agricultural Society scholarships, up 44 percent over 2023. $47,022 raised by the WNY WoodTurners for Make-A-Wish, up 37 percent over 2023.

raised by the WNY WoodTurners for Make-A-Wish, up 37 percent over 2023. $26,638 raised by local media partners for local not-for-profits.

raised by local media partners for local not-for-profits. $10,843 raised from the Chainsaw Artist bids for the scholarship fund.

raised from the Chainsaw Artist bids for the scholarship fund. 9,234 competitive exhibit entries submitted, up 37 percent over 2023.

competitive exhibit entries submitted, up 37 percent over 2023. 8,949 fairgoers went through Little Hands on the Farm to learn about agriculture.

fairgoers went through Little Hands on the Farm to learn about agriculture. $6,850 raised for WING Flights of Hope in partnership with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

raised for WING Flights of Hope in partnership with the Erie County Sheriff's Office. 3,361 hours logged by 167 Friends of the Fair volunteers.

hours logged by 167 Friends of the Fair volunteers. 2,567 pounds of meat donated from the livestock auction to FeedMore WNY.

pounds of meat donated from the livestock auction to FeedMore WNY. 2,548 livestock at the Fair.

livestock at the Fair. 596 local community members employed during the Fair.

local community members employed during the Fair. 498 pounds of award-winning local produce donated to FeedMore WNY.

pounds of award-winning local produce donated to FeedMore WNY. 100 years with James E. Strates Shows midway provider.

years with James E. Strates Shows midway provider. 82 students played in the Pepsi All-Star Fair Band.

students played in the Pepsi All-Star Fair Band. 1 mission to promote and showcase our community's agricultural traditions, talents, diversity and heritage.

The 185th Erie County Fair will be held August 6-17, 2025.