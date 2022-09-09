The Niagara Falls SPCA is struggling to manage its overpopulated animal shelter

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — For some, the Niagara SPCA is where they go to complete their family.

"Some people stay away from mutts but I think that they're some of the best pets," said Kate Blanchard.

Blanchard went to the SPCA Thursday evening to pick up her new pup Jax. She said this is the second time she's adopted a dog from an SPCA. Her other dog, and Jax's new big sister, is names Millie. Blanchard told 7 News, her family gets a special feeling when they give a dog a new home.

"When I rescued Millie a few years ago she was so happy when you got her home," said Blanchard. "She was so grateful."

But the Niagara SPCA said not all dogs in the shelter will experience adoption anytime soon. Between surrender and stray dogs, the Niagara SPCA said they reached capacity a long time ago and many dogs still don't have homes.

"We've consistently been in crisis mode for the last 10 months here and it's just not sustainable and it's not a great way to shelter animals," said Emily Lewis, Niagara SPCA Executive Director.

Lewis told 7 News they operate a "no-kill" shelter so the increase in dogs is non-stop. She said the solution can't be to just turn dogs away.

"We're obligated to through these contracts to provide stray holding for 12 municipalities," said Lewis. "So 11 in Niagara County and also the city of Tonawanda and Erie. So we can't tell those dog control officers or people that find those stray dogs that we can't take them."

Lewis said the veterinarian shortage has caused the cost for animal medical care to increase. She said that is another reason why people tend to leave dogs at the shelter.

"People think that their only option really is to dump the animal and hope that it finds its way to a shelter or someone who's able to take care of it," said Lewis.

Lewis told 7 News she'd like to see more help from the community and resources. She said she hopes more non-profit organizations from other areas can be implemented in Buffalo and the surrounding areas.

"It's not a shelter issue," said Lewis. "It's not a rescue issue. It's a community issue but the blame is being placed solely on rescue workers and shelter employees because we can't accommodate these animals."

Lewis said she understands no solutions can happen overnight bu encourages people to find resources before surrendering their pups. She said if it's food you need or resources alike, they can give it to you.

