Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The NFTA Parks Adventure Bus is back for year two in hopes to give families some free fun in the sun

Adventure bus
WKBW
Adventure bus
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 12:51:35-04

EAST AURORA N.Y. (WKBW) — Summer time is here in Western New York and that means it's time for some adventure. The NFTA Parks Adventure Bus is back for year number two in hopes to give families some free fun in the sun.

Where you can go to catch a ride?
Those who are interested in some adventure on the Parks Adventure Bus can meet at 181 Ellicott Street, Buffalo, NY 14203 every Saturday.

When does the adventure take place?
The Adventure Bus takes off every Saturday to a new park start at 8:30am. There will be multiple trips throughout the day ending at 6:45pm. The next trip is July 8th heading to Fort Niagara.

Schedule for the adventure bus

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!