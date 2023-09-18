‘The NFL cannot say they have any better fans’: Buffalo Bills fans travel near and far to watch Week 2 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans travelled near and far to Southern Tier Brewing in downtown Buffalo just to share the home opener game day experience with other members of Bills Mafia.

Lexie Bennett and Nate Eiswerth made a three-hour drive from Milton, Pennsylvania just to watch the game from a Buffalo restaurant with other Bills fans.

The only Bills fans they see on a typical Sunday game day are Nate’s family members.

Lexie Bennett and Nate Eiswerth drove from Central Pennsylvania to share their game day experience with Bills Mafia.

“First time ever coming here and it was a great experience,” Bennett said.

“We never get to do this,” Eiswerth. “The only fans down there are us, my brother and sister.”

Other fans like Dana Bellagamba came down from Hamilton, Ontario to watch from the bar with her Bills family.

Dana Bellagamba spent the day visiting from Canada to share her game day with her fellow Buffalo Bills fans.

“I don’t get to see a lot of fans up there, so I come down here to feel like I’m with my peeps. The NFL cannot say they have any better fans than the Bills Mafia.”

Most of the fans at the bar felt this 38-10 win over the Raiders makes up for last week’s prime time loss to the Jets.

“This is the game we wanted to see last week, under circumstances unbeknownst to us we didn’t [see this],” Eric Giszter from Buffalo. “But this is the bills we know.”



Those same fans all have their eyes set on one thing.

“There’s only one thing that’s going to make up for anything and that’s a Super Bowl,” Trevor Campbell said.

The Bills’ season continues on the road next Sunday against the Washington Commanders.